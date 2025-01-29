Dershowitz: Good to See Trump Admin. Acting on Antisemites ‘Abusing’ Visas, They Aren’t ‘Entitled’ to Be Here

"I'm glad that the president and the administration is taking action against non-American citizens who are not entitled to be in this country." Alan Dershowitz discussed President Trump's order targeting campus protestors on Wednesday's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." pic.twitter.com/1oeSaM34aw

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz praised the Trump administration’s executive order on campus antisemitism and stated that student visas are being abused by “non-American citizens who are not entitled to be in this country.”

Dershowitz said, “I helped draft his original antisemitism order back during his first term, when he talked about universities having an obligation to treat antisemitism the way they treat other forms of racism and bigotry, and that had a big impact on college campuses. So, I’m hoping this will have an equally big impact.”

He added, “I’m glad that the president and the administration [are] taking action against non-American citizens who are not entitled to be in this country. They’re here as our guests, essentially, with student visas, and they’re abusing it, because so many of these anti-Israel demonstrations are, at their core, anti-American demonstrations. They hate Western values. They hate what America stands for. They hate what Israel stands for. And the other thing I’m hoping will happen is that the names of the people who participate in these pro-Hamas, antisemitic demonstrations will be published so that they will be held accountable so that employers will know who they’re hiring. The First Amendment gives them the right to be bigots, but it gives us the right to know that they’re bigots so that we can judge them in the marketplace of ideas. It’s very important that all of this be done within the context of the First Amendment, and I’m hoping that the new procedures will be implemented by universities and other places consistent with freedom of speech.”

