Joy Behar: Press Secretary Hired by Trump Because ‘She’s a 10’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Karoline Leavitt got her job as White House press secretary because President Donald Trump thinks she was a “10.”

Tuesday at the press briefing, Leavitt said, “We’re also opening up this briefing room to new media voices who produce news-related content and whose outlet is not already represented by one of the seats in this room. We welcome independent journalists, podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for credentials to cover this White House.”

Behar said, “So, wait a second, in other words, instead of Bob Woodward, they want Kim Kardashian? I don’t get it.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I would like her to do a little homework because she said something yesterday that really pissed me off. And that was she said, ‘There will be no wokeness here.’ Let me explain something to you, because without that wokeness, you might not have that job because women were not invited to that table. Women were not invited to many tables in this nation. The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn’t have to worry about this.”

Behar added, “She’s been probably put in there, because according to Donald Trump she’s a 10. You know that’s what it is.”

