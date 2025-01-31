Miller: Tulsi Gabbard Will Restore Integrity in U.S. Intelligence, ‘She Is Going to Get Confirmed’

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, will “restore trust, faith, and integrity in U.S. intelligence.”

Guest host Jacqui Heinrich said, “I want to start with Tulsi. You know some Republican senators pressed Tulsi Gabbard in her hearing this week to declare Edward Snowden a traitor. One of those members, James Langford, said that it wasn’t a trick question, and he was surprised by her answer. Should she have just said yes? Would the White House have approved that answer?

Miller said, “It’s very simple. The policy that Tulsi is going to implement as the head of national intelligence is the president’s policy. It is the policy that Republican senators support. It is a policy the American people support. It is a policy of fiercely protecting our nation’s classified intelligence while ensuring maximum transparency and the policy of fully enforcing all federal laws including the federal laws that govern the illicit disclosure of classified information. President Trump was the victim for eight years of the intelligence community weaponizing classified leaks, fabricating classified intelligence to go after President Trump. So what Tulsi’s mission is, is to restore trust, faith, and integrity in the U.S. intelligence system.”

He continued, “And so when Republican senators vote to confirm Tulsi, they’re voting to ratify the reform agenda that Donald Trump campaigned on and that Donald Trump built a historic winning coalition on.”

Miller added, “She is going to get confirmed.”

