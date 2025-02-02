Van Hollen: There Is No Strategy Behind Trump Tariffs — ‘This Is Just Folly’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China have no strategy behind them.

Van Hollen said, “I mean, take Canada for example. It’s just not clear what the president’s endgame is with Canada; there’s not an immigration issue. There’s not a big fentanyl issue with respect to Canada. So, the president is just using these so-called emergency powers to levy tariffs, but the price will be paid by the American people, and without a strategy behind it, this is just folly.”

He continued, “I’m in favor of strategic, targeted tariffs, right, to protect key sectors: semiconductors, steel. I mean, these are important sectors. But across-the-board tariffs are simply a tax hike on the American people. And they’re going to be feeling it pretty soon because, you know, Trump promised exactly the opposite.”

Van Hollen added, “This is also a prelude to a big tax break that the president is planning for the wealthiest people. So, I can tell you, Elon Musk doesn’t — he’s not going to feel the impact of the price increases from these tariffs. And then he’s going to get a huge tax break windfall. So, yeah, this is a betrayal of all the people that President Trump said he wanted to help.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN