Alex Marlow: The Democrat ‘Resistance’ Calls for Violence, Declare ‘War’ Over DOGE

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed some of the lefty reaction to Elon Musk.

While discussing Rep. LaMonica McIver’s (D-NJ) comments, Marlow stated, “We could never talk like that, we are at war, on the right. That would be called insurrection, that would be called calls to violence. … Is that not a call for Donald Trump to get assassinated? Is that not a call for Elon Musk to get assassinated? … Some people are really freaking out about DOGE pointing [out] the waste in the government and saying we’re shutting it down.”

