Maher: Federal Dept. of Education Just Takes Money, Likely Part of Why Students Can’t Read

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the federal Department of Education is likely why American students “can’t read, or at least partly.” And said, “I don’t know what it does, except take money. It’s sort of a middleman.”

Maher said, “What about the Department of Education? Now, I don’t know that much about it, but I’ve never read good things. Rahm Emanuel, who I agree with on almost everything, he said, a third of eighth graders can’t read and now he wants to close the department? And I thought, that’s probably why they can’t read, or at least partly. The numbers keep getting worse and worse and worse.”

He added, “And I don’t know what the Department of Education is anything but — it doesn’t really — I don’t know what it does, except take money. It’s sort of a middleman. It doesn’t, like, run classrooms or do stuff like that. I don’t think it makes policy.”

Maher then turned to some local teacher contracts and stated, “It is insane. So, it’s not like there isn’t insanity that has to be addressed. And it’s not like the kids are getting smarter.”