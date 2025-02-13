Ramaswamy: ‘The Democratic Party Is Lost — They Got a Shellacking Last November’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” 2024 presidential candidate and DOGE founding member Vivek Ramaswamy assessed Democrat reaction to the early actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy said he was not surprised, but he chalked it up to Democrats’ lack of policy vision in the wake of the 2024 election, which he called “shellacking.”

“Now, your involvement with DOGE is well documented,” host Laura Ingraham said. “But are you surprised that the Democrats’ response, we’re doing a whole fever reno this show on that the lane resistance to this, were you surprised they’re trotting out the same old tired lines of, you know, Musk said, you know, autocrat, or Trump said this, or someone’s a Nazi, or — I mean, they’re taking food from babies and cancer cures from medical patients. Is that the best they can do?”

“I’m not surprised,” Ramaswamy replied. “I think it is the best they can do right now. What I’m rooting for, Laura, is a Democratic Party that actually has a vision of some sort. It may not be a vision that you and I agree with. But go back to talking about how do you dress economic inequality or other substantive issues. That would at least be better for the country even if we disagree with their solutions, rather than resorting to the standard fascist, autocrat name-calling. It’s just not useful. Frankly, if you ask most Americans across the country, do you think that there’s too much red tape in this country or too little red tape in this country? Not a single person is going to tell you there’s too little red tape, not even actual Democrat voters. A lot of people are going to tell you that there’s too much red tape.”

“So, the fact that President Trump and DOGE and Elon and the entire new administration is focused on cutting red tape, I think, is a good thing, both for the American people and for the economy because that stimulates economic growth,” he continued. “The Democratic Party is lost. They got a shellacking last November. The reality is they would do better to look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves what they actually stand for. What is their vision? Is it economic inequality? Is it something else? Go figure that out. And until then, I think the name-calling is falling flat as it should.”

