Maher: Trump’s Right, ‘Penises Do Not Belong in Women’s Prisons’ or Shelters

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that while President Donald Trump is a bad messenger when it comes to the issue of protecting women, Trump is correct that people with male anatomy shouldn’t be in women’s prisons and also argued that people with male anatomy shouldn’t be in women’s shelters.

Maher began by saying that he disagrees with Trump saying there are only two sexes and that this move is an example of the pendulum swinging too far in the other direction.

Outgoing New York Times columnist Pamela Paul then stated that she’s bothered by “the idea that Donald Trump is taking a position that is to protect women. This is a sexual predator, and that he’s supposedly protecting women and girls, that he is the one who’s supposed to be in favor of, really evidence-based health care, in favor of science, in favor of gay rights, in favor of mental health care, in favor of protecting people who differ from him? All of that –.”

Maher responded, “No, he’s a terrible messenger. But penises do not belong in women’s prisons. He’s not wrong about that. Penises do not belong in women’s shelters.”

