USDA Sec’y: We’ll Look at, Model Practices of Countries with Better Handle on Avian Flu

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that she and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be working on the avian flu together and will look at what other countries that are not having the same kind of avian flu outbreaks that the United States is are doing and seeing how that can be modeled in the U.S.

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “[N]ow the question is, is there a way to stomp out the flu? Do you work with Health Secretary Kennedy? I don’t know, how does that work?”

Rollins answered, “Well, Bobby and I, amazingly enough, both got confirmed yesterday, one right after the other. He went first, I went second. And he and I have already begun to discuss — he’s so focused on chronic disease and getting America healthy again — but this is part of that, to your point, Larry. He and I have not discussed this issue yet, but I’ve got a call with him later today, we’ll be talking this weekend, we want to ensure that we’re all on the same page moving forward.”

She continued, “There are countries that don’t have the same kind of cases of avian flu like we do in America. What are they doing, what are their best practices, how do we model that, and, ultimately, how do we get our egg layers producing again and get these prices down?”

