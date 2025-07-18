TAMPA, Florida — The biggest hurdle in the Senate is Republicans “getting a backbone,” freshman Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during an interview at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit over the weekend.

Moreno, a businessman who successfully flipped Ohio’s Senate seat — knocking Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown out of office — took office in January and has been on board with advancing President Trump’s MAGA agenda.

When asked what the biggest hurdle has been in the Senate so far, Moreno pointed to those on his own side of the aisle.

“[It’s] getting Republicans to have a backbone,” he said. “Understanding that all of us — every single Republican — campaigns on the same set of issues.”

“In other words, what President Trump is doing shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody — whether it’s tariffs, security, the border, peace and stability, fiscal research,” he said.

“He campaigned on all those things. So, I have a hard time with some of my colleagues that also campaign on those things, but when push comes to shove, they pay attention to lobbyists and special interests,” Moreno continued.

Breitbart News also asked Moreno about another one of Trump’s recent victories — the U.S. government posting a 27 billion budget surplus for the month of June.

“The experts are so wrong all the time, aren’t they?” Moreno mused. “It’s pretty amazing. If you had read the Wall Street Journal back in April, we should be in the Great Depression right now.”

“So, the government is collecting record revenue. Inflation is down, but I’ll say one thing — that surplus could have been twice as much if it wasn’t for one guy named Jerome Powell who is keeping rates artificially high to undermine President Trump’s agenda,” Moreno said, calling on Powell to be fired.