President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch, Dow Jones & Company Inc., and several reporters after the Wall Street Journal published a hit piece alleging that Trump had sent a lewd letter to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Per CNBC, Trump filed the “lawsuit alleging libel” against Murdoch, Dow Jones & Company Inc., and the reporters behind the article:

Court records show that Trump filed a lawsuit alleging libel against Murdoch, the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, and the reporters who wrote the article in federal court for the Southern District of Florida. The complaint was not immediately available.

Breitbart News previously reported that the “alleged letter in question includes a third-person dialogue between Trump and Epstein inside the drawing of a naked woman, which includes Trump’s signature.”

The alleged letter in question includes a third-person dialogue between Trump and Epstein inside the drawing of a naked woman, which includes Trump’s signature, the Journal claims, though White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the outlet admitted to the administration it did not have possession of the letter it bases the story on.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed that the outlet had “printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein.” Trump added that he was “going to sue” Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein,” Trump said. “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story.”

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump said in another post. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”