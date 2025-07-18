Marlow: Colbert a Huge Part of Democrat Establishment, Used CBS Show to Electioneer

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the end of “The Late Show” hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Marlow said, “He’s a left-wing activist, and when the Democrats need a go-to interview, they will go to Stephen Colbert now. … He was a huge part of the Democrat establishment, and that’s really what this is about.”

