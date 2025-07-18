Marlow: Colbert a Huge Part of Democrat Establishment, Used CBS Show to Electioneer

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the end of “The Late Show” hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Marlow said, “He’s a left-wing activist, and when the Democrats need a go-to interview, they will go to Stephen Colbert now. … He was a huge part of the Democrat establishment, and that’s really what this is about.”
“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.