The Utter Absurdity of the WSJ Epstein Hit Piece on Trump, Explained

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the WSJ Epstein-Trump story.

Marlow stated, “The whole premise is absurd. … Allegedly, this letter was written in 2003…the allegations against Epstein started, I think, it was in 2006.” And so there really isn’t anything major with the timeline.

He added, “Whatever Trump writes on his own and whatever ghostwriting is done on his behalf sounds nothing at all like this.”

