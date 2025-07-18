Jimmy Kimmel Lashes out at CBS for Canceling Colbert: ‘F**k You’

Jimmy Kimmel has rushed to back fellow left-wing talk show host Stephen Colbert, letting loose with a spray of foul-mouthed invective as the latter faces the demise of his eponymous Late Show.

Kimmel went to social media Thursday to cry,”Love you Stephen. Fuck you and all your Sheldons CBS”

The support came hours after CBS confirmed the Late Show with Stephen Colbert will not be renewed for another season, with the network calling it a “financial decision.”

The show will end its run in May, 2026.

As Breitbart News reported, Colbert’s demise represents a significant shift from the era of late-night TV in the streaming age, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

CBS executives hailed Colbert as being in the “pantheon of greats” on announcing his journey to the exit.

Just days ago Colbert, 61, denounced his parent company’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, calling it a “big, fat bribe” for the Skydance merger.

“I don’t know if anything — anything — will repair my trust in this company,” Colbert said. “But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”