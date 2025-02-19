Bass: It’ll Be at Least Three Years, Probably ‘More Like Five’ for Fire Victims to Rebuild, Return

When will Pacific Palisades be re-built? "3 years would probably be the fastest, but its more like 5...depends on the circumstances." Via @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/tySFkYvFjU

During a portion of an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles released on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that she believes the timeframe for rebuilding and getting people back to their homes in the wake of the fires in the city “is three years would probably be the fastest, but, probably, it would be more like five.” But it will depend on individual circumstances.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “[W]hat is as fast as possible? What’s a realistic timeframe for people to actually start rebuilding and actually get home?”

Bass answered, “Well, I’m hoping that the rebuilding and the planning process can actually start now. But you know that’s going to be individuals. People are in a variety of different circumstances. We have seniors who might have paid off their mortgage years ago and are living on fixed incomes. We have people that want to rebuild exactly as they built before, other people who might want to make changes, which, then, the process would be a little longer for. So, what I understand is three years would probably be the fastest, but, probably, it would be more like five. So, it really depends on the individual circumstances.”

Bass also stated that “in a year, or maybe a little bit longer,” they can put up temporary structures in the commercial area of the Palisades.

