Bessent: Everything President Donald Trump Is Doing Is ‘Disinflationary’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday on Bloomberg Television’s “Bloomberg Surveillance” that everything President Donald Trump was doing is “disinflationary.”

Host Jonathan Ferro said, “Let’s start with the debt market. What people expected you to do maybe was change some of the issuance for Treasury. Something you said last summer about then-Secretary Yellen is that Yellen had taken control of monetary policy through Treasury issuance. Then you are basically maintaining her plans. Can you help us understand where you’re coming from?”

Bessent said, “Sure the previous administration shortened some of the duration, and we have not shortened it further, we have just kept the policy in place. And I believe over the medium-term it is going to play out as it becomes clear that everything that President Trump’s administration is doing will be disinflationary. We are going to bring down energy costs. We are going to bring down regulation, what DOGE is doing in terms of cost-cutting. I think once the tax cuts and jobs act is made permanent, then we can have a revenue increase, cost decrease, and as you said, as the nation’s top bond salesman I’ve got a pretty good story.”

He added, “We’re still seeing, sort of, the Bidenflation that’s still coming through. As the market starts to realize what we’re doing, and if inflation starts to drop, then we will see — so it’s going to be path dependent. That’s the eventual goal, but I’m not going to signal it now.”

