Dem Sen. Rosen: I’m Pushing to Defund Birthright Citizenship EO to Ensure ‘Everybody Who’s Born Here’ Gets to Keep Citizenship

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) stated that she’s pushing to cut off funding for President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order because she wants “to fight to be sure that everybody who’s born here gets to retain that citizenship.”

Host Pamela Brown asked, “Axios is reporting that you are leading a Democratic effort that would cut off funding to enforce Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship. Tell me more about that. Are any of your Republican colleagues supportive of this?”

Rosen answered, “Well, I hope that they would be because we passed the 14th Amendment in the 1800s. That has been settled law. If you’re born in America, you are an American citizen, period. And so, the bill that we put in, the Born in the USA Act, what it does is, it doesn’t allow for any resources, funding, or manpower for Trump to kind of strip the rights of this amendment away from any of us. We don’t know what he’s going to do, but we’re trying to be proactive, because, if you’re born in America, you’re an American citizen. And I want to fight to be sure that everybody who’s born here gets to retain that citizenship.”

