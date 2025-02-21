Carville: Trump ‘Collapse’ Is Already Underway

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” long-time Democrat strategist and media commentator James Carville declared the collapse of President Donald Trump to be underway already.

Carville, who predicted former Vice President Kamala Harris would be elected to the presidency last November, cited polling and urged Democrats to “just sit back” and let the so-called “collapse” take place.

“[L]et me back up,” he said. “We went with our seven-string quarterback, and we lost by a point and a half, and we actually picked up a congressional seat. So, if you’re asking me, did I think that she was going to win and she didn’t win? Yes, all the polling showed it even it turned out to be a point and a half race, but — and you lost seats, but if you have — and I’m telling the Democrats just sit there, play possum, let them go, let them go, let them go.

Carville added, “Poll numbers are declining. The collapse is already underway. Let’s see when they put the Medicaid budget, where they put the tax, the $4.5 trillion of tax cuts to wealthy people. Just let the ball come to you. We don’t need to be aggressive now. We can just sit back.”

