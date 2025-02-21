CNN’s Tapper: Musk Is Committing ‘South African Chainsaw Massacre’ on Federal Government

CNN host Jake Tapper said Friday on “The Lead” that Elon Musk is leading a “South African chainsaw massacre” with the Department of Government Efficiency cuts.

Tapper said, “New signs that some Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with some aspects of these massive changes to the federal government being made by President Trump and first, buddy Elon Musk. Cuts being made we should note, with very little transparency, not much compassion, questionable planning and very little apparent attention to detail, at least according to critics. For starters, a plan for deep staff cuts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA is raising alarm among Republicans as well as Democrats including Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.”

He added, “Over at the Pentagon, the Defense Department was set to fire 50,000 civilian employees until they realized doing so could possibly violate the law. So this caused Pentagon lawyers to hit the brakes. Now the department will do a thorough review of the impacts firings could have on military readiness, not to mention the constitutionality and legality of it all. A couple of weeks ago, when this all started, we described the DOGE cuts as ‘an ax being brandished and swung recklessly.’ We apparently didn’t go heavy duty enough as Elon Musk yesterday on stage at CPAC, wielded an actual chainsaw.”

At CPAC, Musk said, “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy, chainsaw.”

Tapper concluded, “The ‘South African chainsaw massacre reveals something more serious, a lack of empathy for the thousands of Americans whose jobs are being slashed and lives are being upended.”

