Hostage Envoy: Let’s Focus on Hostage Release ‘First’ ‘Worry About the Rest Later’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” United States Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler stated that “our main focus is the release of all living hostages.” And Hamas needs to release American hostage Edan Alexander as well as the four American bodies they have “And let’s make that first and foremost and all we focus on and we’ll worry about the rest later.”

He also said, “I think, for those people that listen to TV now at Hamas, thousands of people don’t want to lose their lives right away. And I think that if they mess with a hair on Edan’s head, it will be serious, because the president of the United States cares massively about our Americans and cares massively about Edan.” And that “the president responds to unilateral action. They need to release [Edan] right now.”

