Waltz: Trump ‘Bringing Multiple Wars to an End’ in Just Under a Month

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” National Security Advisor Michael Waltz touted the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts.

Waltz noted the speed with which the Trump administration was showing gains.

“What you’re seeing under President Trump’s leadership in just under a month is bringing multiple wars to an end,” he said. “He is a president of peace. And on the Ukraine-Russia side, you’re seeing, number one, a reformulation of how the United States provides aid, a partnership with Ukraine economically in their critical minerals, and really reformulating that so that the American people can see a return on this massive investment they have made. That’s one.”

“Number two, we go to a cease-fire,” Waltz continued. “Number three, we reformulate how the United States deals with Russia. We saw that first step with President Trump talking to both Putin and Zelenskyy and then the further engagement and Riyadh, and then, number four, engagement with our European allies, as you see the president of France and the prime minister of the United Kingdom coming to Washington this week. And we welcome their ideas for security guarantees and European leadership to take care of Europe’s security going forward. All of that is happening at the same time that we’re getting our hostages out of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff leading that effort. And, by the way, we must see the destruction of Hamas and Iran staying on its back foot, for which all options are on the table, one month, Maria, under President Trump’s leadership. And I haven’t even gotten to the border, the cartels, deportation and everything else that’s going on.”

