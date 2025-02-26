Dem Rep. Lynch: We’re Not Directly Funding Terrorists, They ‘Might Have Taken Advantage of an NGO’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) reacted to congressional testimony on taxpayer money going to terrorist organizations by stating that “terrorist groups might have taken advantage of an NGO, things like that. But we are not directly sending money to terrorist organizations.”

After playing video of a witness before a DOGE hearing on American funding going to terrorist organizations, host Blake Burman asked, “So, you heard the testimony there, do you take that at face value, and, if so, do you give DOGE a little credit?”

Lynch responded, “No, not really. So, obviously, when you say indirect assistance, these terrorist groups might have taken advantage of an NGO, things like that. But we are not directly sending money to terrorist organizations. I’ve been to Somalia. I’ve been to Afghanistan and Iraq dozens of times over the past 20, 25 years. And the American servicemen and women and the United States forces there have been taking those people out. They have not been supporting them. So, this is a recent allegation that seems to have been amplified since this DOGE committee came into existence. Now, is there waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government? Absolutely. And we should be getting after that.”

