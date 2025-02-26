Dem Sen. Rosen: Need Blanket Birthright Citizenship Because It’s Founders’ Vision, Along with ‘Separation of Church and State’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said that it’s important to keep blanket birthright citizenship because “we’re a nation of immigrants. That’s how our country was built. That’s what our founding fathers wanted, separation of church and state, … co-equal branches of government.” And “for the nearly 250 years we’ve been a nation, we’ve had people come from all around the world, contributing” to the country.

Co-host Gio Benitez asked, “Senator, as you know, there are supporters of this executive order who say that birthright citizenship gets exploited and abused. Is it time to reconsider revamping the policy?”

Rosen answered, “What I can tell you [is] this: Since the 1800s, this has been in our Constitution, it has been settled law and precedent. And so, we will uphold the Constitution as it stands right now, not allowing resources, not allowing manpower — hopefully, our courts, this will go through — follow through to the courts, again, stating that, if you’re born here, you’re an American citizen. If people have other opinions, they’re welcome to go try to push legislation through or do whatever they want. But, right now, the law of the land is if you’re born here, you’re a citizen. And how dare Donald Trump try to take that away from you.”

Co-host Eva Pilgrim then asked, “There are people who argue that there are a lot of countries that don’t offer citizenship just because you’re born on their soil. Why do you think it’s so important the U.S. has this?”

Rosen answered, “Well, we’re a nation of immigrants. That’s how our country was built. That’s what our founding fathers wanted, separation of church and state, three branches — co-equal branches of government. In fact, Congress, we’re the Article I branch of government. We pass the laws. We fund the government. And so, we make an oath to the Constitution, not to a party, not to an individual. This is our country. This is the history of our country, this is what makes our country great, immigration, people come here, they become citizens, they work, and grow our country, just like my family did and so many people here in the United States. We’re going to uphold the Constitution with my Born in the USA Act. I urge everyone else to stand behind the Constitution at this time as well.”

Rosen further stated that she is “not even going to consider” what the country would look like without birthright citizenship as it currently exists because “we are a nation of immigrants. This is in our blood. We know, decade after decade, for the nearly 250 years we’ve been a nation, we’ve had people come from all around the world, contributing to our country, contributing to our economy, contributing to the ideas that have cured cancer, that have built railroads, that have made great advances in so many things.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett