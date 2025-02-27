Dem Rep. Balint: Medicaid Is ‘Very Tight’, Doesn’t Have a Lot of Waste, Fraud, Abuse

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) stated that “Medicaid is a very tight program. There is not a lot of waste, fraud, and abuse in the system.” And if you look at the “so-called waste, fraud, and abuse,” pointed to by Republicans “it doesn’t add up. The math doesn’t add up. They know it doesn’t add up.”

Balint said that she doesn’t believe assertions from Republicans that they will not cut Medicaid benefits “because we know where the money is. And the money that they would need to cut will have to come from Medicaid. And so, the other thing that I want Americans to know is that Medicaid is a very tight program. There is not a lot of waste, fraud, and abuse in the system. And so, so many experts have looked at this and have said the kind of cuts that they would need to make in order to deliver these tax cuts for President Trump will decimate Medicaid.”

She added, “And if you just look at their so-called waste, fraud, and abuse, it doesn’t add up. The math doesn’t add up. They know it doesn’t add up.”

