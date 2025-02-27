Marlow: Measles Outbreak Due to Health Officials Ruining Credibility, Leading to Lack of Vaccination

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the recent measles outbreak.

Marlow said, “We haven’t seen a measles death in years in this country, and now we’ve got cases all across the country, incredibly contagious, can cause a lot of mortality and morbidity, particularly for young people. This is entirely avoidable with vaccines, vaccines that have been around for decades. [This is] not experimental mRNA stuff. This is not stuff with known connections to any sort of really horrible side effects or really minimal side effects. … And people are not getting them and now the measles is spreading.”

He added, “I will say, though, I have a sympathy to it in the sense that the skepticism of the public health space is so widespread now, and a lot of this is due to the overselling of the coronavirus vaccines to people.”

