Nolte: Hackman Was the Best Movie Actor Ever, Was Never Miscast

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed the career of actor Gene Hackman.

Nolte said, “I consider Hackman to be the best movie actor we’ve ever seen, for the simple reason that he was never miscast. There have been situations where John Wayne has been miscast. … Marlon Brando has been miscast. There are just certain actors that they do have a limit on their range even though they have great depth and they give us great performances. But Hackman was never, ever miscast. … And that’s how great of an actor he was.”

