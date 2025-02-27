Sen. Gallego: Trump Foreign Policy ‘Does Not Reflect the Values of Americans’

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy “does not reflect the values of Americans.”

Gallego said, “Look when you have the administration basically turning the country’s back to an 80 year relationship with Europe, a security alliance that has brought security both to America and to Europe, that had stopped the, you know, some of the most horrific wars and potentially horrific wars all overnight, it’s important that U.S. senators, both Democrats and Republicans that still believe in our alliance and still believe in the rule of law that still believe that NATO is a functioning alliance that is a force of good, that we need to be out there talking about it. And Reminding people that what Trump is doing is not it does not reflect the values of Americans and it does not reflect what we truly believe.”

He added, “We believe that NATO and our European allies are our allies. And that Russia, China, North Korea and all these other people, all these other countries, are aggressors. When it comes to going against the rule of law and the order that we have established since post-World War II that has brought calm and peace especially to Western Europe.”

