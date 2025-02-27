Tuberville: ‘Democrats Have No Game Plan Whatsoever’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reacted to comments from former Sen. Claire McCaskill, now an MSNBC talking head, that were an apparent effort to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and rural voters.

The Alabama Republican said her comments were indicative of Democrats having “no game plan whatsoever,” as Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, “created such a disaster.”

“Now, Senator, I know we don’t know all the you know, the rural voters were a major reason why Trump won,” host Laura Ingraham said. “Correct?”

“Exactly, and he’s trying to save the rural America and the middle-class workers, Laura, because if we don’t get these tax cuts, number one, if we don’t get these tax cuts, every one of the middle-class Americans next year will pay $1,000 per month more in their check,” Tuberville replied. “So it’s obvious what we have to do. Again, the Democrats have no game plan whatsoever. They should never even speak because for four years they have run this country straight into the ground. All they’ve done is spend money, and they’ve created such a disaster for President Trump, but he has a game plan, and the game plan is to cut spending and grow the country. And if we don’t do those two, then we’re going to have a very, very tough time.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor