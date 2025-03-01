Rahm Emanuel: As a Kid, I Would’ve Pretended to Be Trans to Get into Girl’s Room, But the Issue’s Talked About Too Much

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said that if, when was in 7th grade, he could have gotten into the girl’s bathroom by identifying as trans, “I would have done it.” But “I don’t want to hear another word about the bathroom until you tell me what you’re going to do with the classroom.”

While discussing the struggles of some Democratic mayors, Emanuel said, “I don’t want to hear another word about the locker room, I don’t want to hear another word about the bathroom. You better start focusing on the classroom. We had the worst reading scores for 8th graders in 30 years, and nobody, not a governor, not a mayor, not a president, not a secretary of education is talking about it.”

He added, “Look, in 7th grade, if I had known that I could have said the word ‘they’ and got in the girl’s bathroom, I would have done it. … We literally are a superpower, we’re facing off against China with 1.4 billion people, and two-thirds of our children can’t read at an 8th-grade level. … I don’t want to hear another word about the bathroom until you tell me what you’re going to do with the classroom. Enough.”

