McCaskill: Trump-Zelensky Skirmish a ‘Heartbreaking’ ‘Clown Show’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, also a former Democratic U.S. Senator, said on Monday’s “Deadline” that the Oval Office meeting last Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a heartbreaking “clown show.”

McCaskill said, “Marco Rubio, now sitting next to JD Vance as he humiliated America’s ally, President Zelensky. He’s our head diplomat. We ought to reflect for a minute on what diplomacy is. Diplomacy is the effort to use. Our value system to positively impact the world and ultimately keep us safe and what was so heartbreaking about Friday is if you were paying attention you watched America’s values being destroyed in front of your very eyes.”

She continued, “For the first time we had a president in the Oval Office and a vice president that were turning the concept of diplomacy on its ear. Diplomacy reflects the country’s values, but it’s also reliability. It’s being cautious, it’s being careful, and it’s being reliable. Well, we are no longer reliable to our allies. They know we are no longer reliable.”

McCaskill added, “The fact they wanted to do it in public, you know, and then they had Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend in there as part of the White House press pool. He wants to ask him a question about what he’s wearing when Elon Musk had just been at the cabinet meeting with a baseball cap and a tee shirt, and he wanted to say somehow that him reflecting the uniform of the soldiers that are losing their lives in Ukraine, that somehow that’s disrespectful. I mean, it’s a clown show and it’s so heartbreaking.”

