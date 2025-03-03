Vance: Minerals Deal ‘A Way Better Security Guarantee’ than European Troops, It’s ‘Long-Term Investment in Their Sovereignty’

During an interview on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Vice President JD Vance said that the minerals deal would be “a long-term investment” in Ukrainian sovereignty that would be “the very best security guarantee” and a “way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.” And stated that “The security guarantee, and also the economic guarantee for Ukraine, is to rebuild the country and ensure that America has a long-term interest.”

Vance said [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] that the deal “allows the American people to get some of their money back, but it also shows the Ukrainian people that America has a long-term investment in their sovereignty.”

He added, “The president knows that, look, if you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine. That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years. The security guarantee, and also the economic guarantee for Ukraine, is to rebuild the country and ensure that America has a long-term interest.”

