Whoopi Goldberg: Trump-Zelensky Clash ‘One of the Most Embarrassing Things I’ve Ever Seen’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the Oval Office meeting last week between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “one of the most embarrassing things” she had ever seen.

Goldberg said, “You know, that has to be one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever seen. This is a leader of a sovereign nation, and you are doing theater with him because you’re trying to show that you’re the hard guy, but I don’t think anybody wanted you to be the hard guy. I don’t think you asked anybody how they felt, how people who voted for you, you didn’t ask them how they feel about what you’re doing.”

She continued, “You didn’t ask them if they want to be operatives of Putin’s government. You haven’t asked that, and I’m sorry. I do stand with you because you have been fighting. your country has been fighting and you have been doing it on your own, and you have been getting help. But I stand with y’all because nobody should ever be able to come into your country and say, this is my country.”

Goldberg added, “We have a habit of doing that many countries in our world have a habit of going in and invading other countries, and we all have said, I thought for the past at least 100 years, we don’t like that. We don’t want to do that. We don’t want to be that, and here we are. Who are we?”

