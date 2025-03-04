CBS’s Garrett: Us in Media Might Dismiss Cuts Trump Highlighted, People See Them as Waste That Should Be Cut

During CBS’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s speech on Tuesday, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett stated that the examples of wasteful spending President Donald Trump cited is something that may get a different reaction in the country as opposed to in Washington, where “Americans will hear it and say, wait a minute, those things sound wasteful to me, sounds like Elon Musk and the President are onto something.”

Garrett began by saying, “I’ve learned to be humble about analyzing speeches like this, because the country often catches on to things that those of us in Washington might not sift the way the country does.”

As an example, Garrett said, “When the President listed things that he thought were extravagant examples of wasteful spending, those of us around this table might say, well, that’s not going to be enough, even if you cut all that, to balance the budget, which is $840 billion out of balance. But Americans will hear it and say, wait a minute, those things sound wasteful to me, sounds like Elon Musk and the President are onto something.”

Garrett also cited some other examples that he thinks will carry weight emotionally, like some of the people in the crowd Trump recognized.

