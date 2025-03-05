Alex Marlow: Trump Mocks Warhawk ‘Pocahontas’ to Her Face for Objecting to Peace

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Donald Trump’s “Pocahontas” exchange with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during his speech on Tuesday.

Marlow said, “She deserves it. These people all deserve it. They tried to bankrupt him. They tried to kill him. So many things they tried to do to this man to try to make it so he couldn’t be president again, couldn’t live freely. And now they’re just blocking every single part of his agenda…because they hate him so much on a personal level.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo