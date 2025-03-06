Ackman: ‘Democratic Party Needs a Complete Reboot,’ ‘A Lot of People Need to Resign in Disgrace’

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said Wednesday on “World According to Boyar” that the Democratic Party needed “a complete reboot” to the point leadership should resign.

Host Jonathan Boyar said, “I mean, where do the Democrats go from here?”

Ackman said, “They really put themselves in a hole. Democratic Party needs a complete reboot. The problem is that leadership and people in power generally don’t like to give up power. But this is a case where a lot of people need to resign in disgrace. Party needs a complete reboot. They continue to double down on all of the mistakes and policies that were made before.”

He continued, “If I were a member of the Democratic Party, the leadership, I would be saying we love this effort to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government. DOJ is great. We just want to make sure there are some checks and balances. Please keep us informed as opposed to marching and opposing and telling staff members not to respond to emails, stuff like that. That’s just sort of one of many. I don’t think of myself ever really as a member of a party. I don’t think of myself as a member of the Republican Party. I have had to check a box in order to vote in New York City on occasion.”

Ackman added, “But, you know, I’ve always been kind of a centrist. I like to vote for people I think who are the best candidates regardless of political affiliation. But the Democratic Party has not done itself a service in the last four years and probably longer than that. In terms of the best candidates.”

