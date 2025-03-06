Dem Rep. Connolly: ‘Biden Doesn’t Get the Credit’ for ‘Very Strong Economy’ He Handed Off

On Thursday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) discussed the jobs numbers and stated that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk “created so much uncertainty about an economy that was strong when he was inaugurated,” and Trump “inherited a very strong economy from Joe Biden. Biden doesn’t get the credit, but he deserves it.”

Connolly said, “I think we put it right at the doorstep of Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk. They’ve created so much uncertainty about an economy that was strong when he was inaugurated, right? He inherited a very strong economy from Joe Biden. Biden doesn’t get the credit, but he deserves it. And, in the last six weeks, Donald Trump and Elon Musk have gone through the federal government with a chainsaw, reckless and irresponsible, and Donald Trump, on top of that, has jeopardized long-standing relationships.”

He added, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk have created an environment of economic uncertainty. And I think the markets are responding to that. You’re not going to expand, you’re not going to make that investment, you’re not going to have new hires if you’re facing 25% tariff impositions in Canada and Mexico and another 10% in China. These are our biggest trading partners. So, it’s not a surprise that the economy is reacting, and negatively.”

