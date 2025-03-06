Rubio: Trump Has ‘Lost His Patience’ with Hamas’ Antics

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump’s patience with Hamas fulfilling its obligations of a cease-fire with Israel was wearing thin.

According to Rubio, Hamas was missing mutually agreed-upon deadlines and urged Hamas to take the Trump administration’s warnings seriously.

“Now, I guess that’s pretty clear and unambiguous, and I think both of us know President Trump well enough — he means it,” FNC host Sean Hannity said. “What’s going to happen?”

“Yep. Well, hopefully, that they’re going to do exactly what he just said. You know how long we’ve been waiting for a long time in this country to have the kind of leadership, with that kind of clarity,” Rubio replied. “People get — don’t realize the president meets with these people, he hears their stories, he’s outraged, and rightfully so. He’s tired of watching these videos every weekend where hostages that are emaciated are released and bodies are turned over, and sometimes it’s the wrong bodies, and this five here and three there, and these games that are being played, and he’s lost his patience with it.”

He continued, “He’s been very clear about this from the beginning. He’s created space and time for this to be solved, and now it’s time for seeing it come to an end. It’s enough of this already. These people have been in captivity now for over a year and a half. These are monsters. It needs to stop and I wish there were more international pressure along the same lines here. But I’m glad he’s putting those statements out. I think he doesn’t say these things and not mean it, as folks are finding out around the world. If he says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it. He’ll do it. And so they better take that seriously.

