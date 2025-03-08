Maher: Shutdowns Are Always ‘End of the World’, But Now Dems Doing It Is Okay?

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to suggestions that Democrats should shut down the government over their disagreements with the Trump administration by saying that whenever shutdowns are threatened, “it’s always the end of the world…and you’re going to crash the economy. But now, it’s okay?”

ABC’s “The View” co-host and CNN Political Commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I actually, honestly, don’t hate the government shutdown idea. I think Democrats need to show that they’re willing to play hardball. No one wins in a government shutdown, let’s be clear, it’s not good for the public. But they need some kind of an actual action beyond just whining outside of a federal building.”

Maher responded, “I don’t know, when the Democrats threaten to do it, it’s always the end of the world, how can you do this? When you shut down the government, we don’t pay our bills, and all the rest of the shit that goes on, and you’re going to crash the economy. But now, it’s okay?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett