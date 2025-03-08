Trump: I Paused Some Tariffs Because ‘I Wanted to Help Mexico and Canada’ and U.S. Carmakers

During a portion of an interview with the Fox Business Network set to air on Sunday’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that took place on Thursday and was aired on Friday’s broadcast of “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump stated that he paused some of the planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada until April 2 because “I wanted to help Mexico and Canada to a certain extent.” And “I wanted to help the American carmakers, until April 2.” Trump also cited the USMCA as a reason.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “You spoke to the president of Mexico today. I want to talk about tariffs, because, even as you’re seeing this optimism and excitement, there’s some nervousness over your tariffs, markets have been selling off, people are not sure how to view it. Why did you roll back — or put a pause [on] some of the tariffs until April 2?”

Trump responded, “Because I wanted to help Mexico and Canada to a certain extent. We’re a big, big country, and they do a lot of their business with us, whereas, in our case, it’s much less significant. We do very little with Canada by comparison. And I wanted to help the American carmakers, until April 2. April 2, it becomes all reciprocal, what they charge us, we charge them. It’s a big deal. But what they charge us, we charge them. But this is short-term and I felt that, for the good of the American carmakers and…the USMCA…I thought it would be a fair thing to do. And so, I gave them a little bit of a break for this short period of time.”

