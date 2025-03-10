Emma-Jo Morris Explains Canada’s Choice: Aligning with USA or CCP

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” former Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris talked about Canadian politics.

While discussing nationalism in Canada, Morris stated, “[I]t’s almost like the ground is fertile for it right now, but then, from there, you pivot to say, like, yes, we are a distinct culture…China is trying to co-opt our country, and that is Trump’s problem with us and we need to correct that. Because we now have China in the West and in Trump’s backyard it’s upsetting our greatest ally and upsetting our greatest trading partner and it’s definitely worth addressing, not only to appease the United States, but for Canada’s best interests and Canadians’ best interests. It’s a perfect, actually, segue to talk about Canadian pride.”

