GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump ‘Playing into the Hands of Putin’– It Will Be ‘Devastating’ for Years to Come

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that President Donald Trump was playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine conflict.

Host Pamela Brown said, “Ukrainian President Zelensky will also be in Saudi Arabia but is not expected to attend these talks. Do you believe the white House is sidelining Zelensky in this peace process?”

Bacon said, “That’s a terrible mistake not to have the Ukrainian leader in the talks.”

He continued, “Ukraine is our ally. They want to be part of the West. Russia is our adversary. And it’s time that this administration gets this in their brain. They’re treating Putin with velvet gloves and they’re being harsh to our allies. Now, I got to tell you, I’m hearing from all over the world, but particularly lots of Republicans in Omaha who do not like what they see.”

Bacon added, “We got to be clear eyed, but also have moral clarity. Putin invaded Ukraine. He’s murdered all of his political opponents. He tried to kill a previous Ukrainian prime minister. He’s bombing cities. He’s ramped up the bombing of cities since. President Trump has been harsh towards President Zelensky. We got to see this where we’re playing into the hands of Putin. And I think it’s devastating for, you know, our force, our national security, in our foreign affairs for the years to come. So I’m very concerned.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN