Watch: Alex Marlow Explains the Real Scandal Behind Sen. Chris Murphy’s Affair

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reportedly going on a date with Courier Newsroom publisher Tara McGowan.

Marlow said that Courier Newsroom is the “worst project” of Laurene Powell Jobs and “is exploiting the fact that local journalism has largely gone away because it’s not affordable to do local journalism, to create this hyper, hyper, hyper-partisan propaganda network” that “creates this sort of facsimile of news content, but it’s not news content. It’s propaganda…that [is] filtered into your social media feeds, particularly on Facebook, to emulate and resemble news.”

Marlow wrote about Laurene Powell Jobs’ connection to Courier Newsroom in his bestselling book “Breaking the News,” which he explained in an article for Breitbart:

Jobs also has funded ACRONYM, a Democratic technology venture, which pumped $25 million into Courier Newsroom, which claims to fund independent local newsrooms across the country. In reality, Courier is much more partisan. Bloomberg’s Joshua Green described Courier as “the Left’s plan to slip vote-swaying news into Facebook Feeds” under the guise of “hypertargeted hometown news.” Left-of-center media watchdog NewsGuard was even more cynical: “Courier and Acronym are exploiting the widespread loss of local journalism to create and disseminate something we really don’t need: hyperlocal partisan propaganda.”

