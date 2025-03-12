Alex Marlow: The Schizophrenic Left Torches EVs to Own MAGA

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that acts of vandalism and property destruction targeting Tesla are proof that they don’t actually believe climate change is a threat to humanity.

Marlow stated, “It is remarkable that the crowd who is insistent that climate change is an existential threat, … the number one guy in world history, in terms of manufacturing electric vehicles, which they told us were the number one thing we had to do to stop climate change, just because he’s trying to cut waste, fraud, and abuse in our government, is now so hated by them they want to burn down all of his cars and infrastructure and make it so that…his brand is toxified so that people won’t buy his electric cars, which are infinitely more green, so to speak, than any gas-guzzling truck that people might get instead.”

