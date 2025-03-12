Dem Rep. Suozzi: GOP Wants Shutdown to Help DOGE, I Voted Against CR Because It Empowers DOGE

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that he voted against the continuing resolution because he doesn’t want “to further empower” what DOGE is doing and “Republicans are probably hoping for” a shutdown because that might make DOGE’s job easier.

Suozzi said that how Democrats vote on the continuing resolution is up to them, “But the bottom line is, if you want to get a deal done, you have to negotiate. And there’s been no negotiation whatsoever. This has been a my way or the highway deal since the very beginning. And the Republicans are happy with what DOGE is doing. They’re cutting and they’re doing some things that I think are very irresponsible, and I don’t think it’s smart for us to further empower that effort. … So, there’s got to be some negotiations between Democrats and Republicans to try and find some common ground to move forward.”

Later, co-host Dana Perino said, “If you shut down the government…even more government workers get furloughed and it might make DOGE’s job easier to cut people.”

Suozzi responded, “Well, then, that’s what the Republicans are probably hoping for. That’s why they didn’t negotiate with the Democrats in the first place. The bottom line is, the Republicans control the presidency, they control the Senate, and they control the House. They’re in charge. They’re running the whole thing. This is on them. And there’s going to be a lot of finger-pointing back and forth. But if you want to get a deal done where you need the other side’s votes, you have to negotiate. That’s basic politics 101, you have to try and work together.”

