James Carville: The Trump Administration Is in ‘Total Meltdown’

Democratic strategist James Carville declared Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that the Trump administration was “in total meltdown.”

Carville said, “Total meltdown!’

Carville said, “I think people are afraid to death. They see markets collapsing! They see people calling Mark Kelly a traitor. They see disorder everywhere. You know, Trump was going to bring the price of eggs down from day one.”

He continued, “We can’t call the Enola Gay, the Enola Gay. I mean, what’s coming out of Washington would scare the living bejesus out of anybody, independent, Republican or Democrat. This administration is in total meltdown, in total collapse.”

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Well, I would point out that the market is turning around a bit today.”

Carville said, “So what is the market? Well, it’s been down since Trump took office! What is the market since Donald Trump took office?”

MacCallum said, “It’s lower. Is this a good hill to die on for Democrats right now while they’re trying to fix things for the party, James?”

Carville said, “I thought the Republicans were the free speech party. I’m a little bit confused because they were always talking about the virtues of free speech. Marco Rubio’s busy fighting with Elon Musk in cabinet meetings. I’m surprised he has any time to deal with this.”

