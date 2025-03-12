Marlow: Trump Has to ‘Run Up the Score Now’ While Dems Are ‘So Weak’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said Tuesday “The Right View” podcast that President Donald Trump should “run up the score now” while the Democrats are “so weak.”

Host Lara Trump said, “Alex, you know, it did take them a day or so to get the full response out to the president’s speech but they did it and I feel like it really landed well for them with their fighter video and I say that jokingly because if anyone saw that video it was absolutely ridiculous.”

Marlow said, “So that was a really important video, the fighter video, and I, for one, felt pretty intimidated. There was a moment where Congresswoman Underwood, it says in her caption that she doesn’t like balloons. This is Congresswoman Lauren Underwood from Illinois. She doesn’t like balloons, and I was thinking about this, and I was thinking that is insane. She is a freak. Who doesn’t like balloons? Balloons are the most fun, simple activity. Have you played the game, Laura, recently, keepy-uppy, where you’re trying to keep the balloon in the air?

Trump said, “My kids love keepy-uppy. It’s a great game.”

Marlow said, “I love it.”

He continued, “That’s what she doesn’t like balloons. It just gives away these people are totally lost. I’m saying it’s mostly tongue in cheek obviously, but part of it is it’s very weird in that video. They admit all these things about themselves that are just not appealing. They’re not appealing. They’re not charismatic. They don’t have good ideas. They don’t know how to sell those good ideas.”

Marlow added, “I’m a card-carrying Jasmine Crockett superfan I have a dedicated segment to her on my podcast now every day the Crockett rocket we talk about whatever is the most viral crock of video of the day. And you know, she wasn’t always like this. She adopted this new persona where she acts like she’s from the streets. She was actually very charming and polished when she came on the political scene. This is all an application, which just shows you that they have nothing to sell the public. And that’s great. That’s why we got to run up the score now while they’re so weak.”

