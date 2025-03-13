CNN’s Weir: ‘I Speculated’ When I Said EPA Press Release Had Typos, ‘Now Know’ They Were Referencing Rules

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir corrected his claim that a press release put out by the EPA had typos in it and said that he “speculated” that there were typos and “I now know” that the release was referring to parts of clean air regulations that the Trump administration wants to change.

Weir stated, “[L]ast night, as we were trying to make sense of this, I speculated that this particular press release that says, ‘Trump EPA Announces OOOO b/c Reconsideration of Biden-Harris Rules Strangling American Energy Producers’ — because we had seen a couple of typos on the other press releases, and the haste of this, I speculated that that was some sort of a typo or a placeholder.”

He continued, “I now know that 000b and 0000c are parts of clean air regulations. Some of those were put in definitions of different substances like methane, limits on leaks and oil and gas production, all of that that, now, the Trump administration wants to strip out. So, it is important to be precise in these days. So, we regret that error and [are] making this correction now.”

