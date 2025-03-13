CNN’s Weir: ‘It’ll Be Interesting to See’ if Zeldin Can Explain How ‘Allowing Big Companies to Pollute’ Will Lower Costs

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir discussed the environmental and regulatory moves made by the Trump administration’s EPA and said that “it’ll be interesting to see if Administrator Zeldin can explain how these moves” will lower prices “when some of these are just allowing big companies to pollute more.”

After discussing the shuttering of environmental justice offices and their action on clean air rules, Weir said, “[T]hese declarations, Kaitlan, yesterday, are just the beginning of a long process. They have to list these new rules online, there’s public comment periods, some of these decisions will go to court before anything really changes for the American people.”

He continued, “So, it’ll be interesting to see if Administrator Zeldin can explain how these moves, as he said in his video, will make driving your car cheaper or heating your home or running your business cheaper when some of these are just allowing big companies to pollute more.”

