Sunny Hostin: Tump’s ‘Frontal Lobe Is Not Really Fully Developed’

Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump’s frontal lobe was “not really fully developed” while discussing their former co-host Rosie O’Donnell moving to Ireland over President Donald Trump’s second term.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “He is going to be mad at Ireland now. Here comes the potato tariff. Why can’t Trump let this go?”

Hostin said, “He’s a toddler. His frontal lobe is not really fully developed in my opinion, and so he probably suffers from that imposter syndrome and maybe she called him out on it?”

Behar said, “He was so vicious to her on every station. People would take his phone calls at every station. MSNBC, CNN, everywhere he went. Even here.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “If you’re Rosie O’Donnell, who he hates and, in fairness, she hates him, it’s mutual, and you are listening to him threaten Liz Cheney and you’re looking at him go after law firms, and you are listening to him saying he’s coming back to be the retribution, and you know how ruthless and how vicious he is that he personally hates you, and you have a 12-year-old with special needs, and you want to bring her up in a place of love and peace and you have the resources and ability, then you make the hard decision of leaving, good for her. Good that she’s fought her entire life, she’s putting herself first. I’m very supportive.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN