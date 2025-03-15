Maher: Dems ‘Owned’ Education and ‘Results Aren’t Good’, ‘Skeptical’ of Federal DOE

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he’s “skeptical” of the federal Department of Education and declared that “every Democrat who runs really needs to take on this issue, because that’s your portfolio, education. You’ve owned it and the results aren’t good.”

In response to a viewer question on the Trump administration “gutting and potentially eliminating the Department of Education” Maher said that he’s “still thinking about it, honestly.”

After Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said that there are children that rely on federal education funding, Maher said, “Yeah, I guess what the question, though, really is, is the Department of Education doing that? Now, they probably are doing some good work. I’m sure they are. … But it also looks like some of these places are just funneling money to people who are not solving the problem.”

After talking about environmental money that was spent in the final days of the Biden administration, Maher stated, “So, I am skeptical of the Department of Education. And I think every Democrat who runs really needs to take on this issue, because that’s your portfolio, education. You’ve owned it and the results aren’t good. Kids isn’t learning.”

Maher further stated that he thinks there will be negative impacts from the Trump administration’s cuts to the department, “because that’s what they do, they blow everything up first.”

